Audi sees margin target hit by electric car investments

INGOLSTADT: Audi the premium brand owned by Volkswagen said it expects to deliver an operating return on sales between 7 percent and 8.5 percent, below its long-term target, as costs for developing electric cars weigh on profits.

Audi said it would offer about 30 electric models by 2025.

Audi aims to deliver an operating return on sales of between 9 and 11 percent in the long term, the carmaker said on Thursday.

