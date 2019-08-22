Audi to join Mercedes, BMW development alliance: paper

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Audi is set to join an alliance with rivals Daimler and BMW to develop advanced driving assistance systems, German weekly Wirtschaftswoche said on Thursday.

The companies are developing highly automated driving functions to enable so-called level 3 autonomous driving on highways as well as automated parking.

Audi, a unit of Volkswagen will announce the alliance at the Frankfurt auto show in early September, Wirtschaftswoche said.

Volkswagen will continue to develop fully autonomous vehicles in cooperation with Ford , Wirtschaftswoche said.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Seythal)