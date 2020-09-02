Australia's Q2 GDP shrinks as COVID-19 pushes country into recession

SYDNEY: Australia suffered its worst economic downturn on record last quarter as it battled the coronavirus crisis, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend an already bumpy road to recovery and pile pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps open.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday (Sep 2) showed the country's economy shrank 7 per cent in the three months to end-June from -0.3 per cent in the March quarter. The median forecast from 20 economists had come in at -5.9 per cent.

GDP declined by 6.3 per cent year-on-year, a long way off from growth of 2.75 per cent that policymakers had considered "trend".



