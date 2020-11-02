Australia's AMP buyout offer from Ares Management valued at US$4.5 billion

Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Monday said a buyout offer from U.S.-based Ares Management Corp had an implied value of AUS$1.85 per share, valuing the proposal at AUS$6.36 billion (US$4.47 billion).

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia&apos;s biggest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, adorns their head office
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australia's biggest wealth manager, AMP Ltd, adorns their head office building in Sydney, Australia, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

The offer price represents a premium of 21per cent to AMP's last closing price of AUS$1.53.

AMP first announced the receipt of the offer on Friday, saying discussions were still in early stages.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

