Australia's AMP buyout offer from Ares Management valued at US$4.5 billion

REUTERS: Australian wealth manager AMP Ltd on Monday said a buyout offer from U.S.-based Ares Management Corp had an implied value of AUS$1.85 per share, valuing the proposal at AUS$6.36 billion (US$4.47 billion).

The offer price represents a premium of 21per cent to AMP's last closing price of AUS$1.53.

AMP first announced the receipt of the offer on Friday, saying discussions were still in early stages.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)