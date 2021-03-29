Australia's AMP says Ares keen to buy 100per cent of unit's private markets business

Wealth manager AMP Ltd said on Monday that U.S.-based Ares Management Corp was interested in buying a 100per cent stake in its asset management arm's private markets business, at the end of a 30-day exclusivity period between the two parties.

AMP said it and Ares continued to work towards a potential deal, with Ares showing interest in buying the entirety of the private markets businesses, against an initial plan for Ares to buy a 60per cent stake for AUS$1.35 billion (US$1.03 billion).

Under the earlier plan, AMP would retain 40per cent of the AMP Capital unit, which deals in infrastructure and real estate investments, with the joint venture between the two companies valued at AUS$2.25 billion.

Prior to that, Ares had withdrawn a AUS$6.36 billion takeover proposal for the whole company, instead continuing talks over AMP Capital - considered its most valuable unit.

The wealth manager has seen its value plunge in recent years after a banking royal commission revealed widespread misconduct by the company, leading to an exodus of clients even as other scandals came to light.

Just last week, a media report said AMP's CEO was resigning, forcing the company to reiterate twice that he had not quit, although it confirmed succession-planning discussions were on, raising questions about its leadership stability.

(US$1 = 1.3089 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Daniel Wallis)