Australia's BHP flags US$1.8 billion charge from US tax reform

REUTERS: BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it will record a US$1.8 billion income tax expense due to cuts in the U.S. Federal corporate income tax rate.

The expense, which will be treated as an exceptional item, consists of a non-cash re-measurement of deferred taxes of US$898 million and a non-cash impairment of foreign tax credits of US$834 million.

However, the miner has said that the lower corporate tax rate will benefit its U.S. attributable profit in the longer term.

