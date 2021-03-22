Australia's Crown Resorts receives US$6.2 billion buyout offer from Blackstone

REUTERS: Casino operator Crown Resorts said on Monday (Mar 21)it received a buyout offer from private equity company Blackstone that values the company at AUS$8.02 billion (US$6.19 billion).

The offer was priced at AUS$11.85 per share, a premium of 20.2per cent to Crown's closing price of AUS$9.86 on Friday.

Crown said its board had not yet formed a view on the merits of the proposal.

Blackstone currently has a 10 per cent stake in Crown which it bought from Macau's Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd in April last year, making it the second-largest holder in Crown after the company's billionaire founder James Packer.

