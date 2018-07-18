Australia's Fairfax to share print costs with rival News Corp

Newspaper publisher Fairfax Media said on Wednesday that it has entered an agreement with News Corp's Australian unit to collaborate on printing newspapers.

The publisher of the Sydney Morning Herald and Australian Financial Review newspapers said the move would result in the closures of its print centers in Beresfield, New South Wales, and Ormiston in Queensland state.

The agreement was expected to result in an annualized benefit of about AUS$15 million (US$11.1 million), Fairfax said in a statement.

The companies publish Australia's two national papers and the major metropolitan dailies in nearly every state capital.

A decade ago, before print ad revenue collapsed, such a printing alliance would have been unthinkable.

