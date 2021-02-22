Australia's Macquarie reaps windfall profits from US winter freeze

Macquarie Group earned big profits off the winter storms sweeping across Texas and other U.S. states, with the gains from its trading operations single-handedly changing the Australian bank's outlook for the year.

The company is the second-largest gas marketer in North America behind oil major BP, and the week of big trading revenue has single-handedly boosted the bank's overall profit outlook for the year by 10per cent.

The windfall comes after nearly a week of frigid temperatures that knocked out power for millions of people in the United States, particularly in Texas, forcing many to spend several nights without heat or electricity. Some consumers are also expected to face monumental utility bills in coming months as a result of Texas's largely unregulated system.

Macquarie on Monday said it expects fiscal 2021 profits to jump by as much as 10per cent after warning just two weeks ago that earnings would be "slightly down."

The company's energy business unit trades large quantities of gas to meet unexpected consumer demand, and it could boost the bank's overall profit by about AUS$400 million (US$317 million), analysts said.

"Extreme winter weather conditions in North America have significantly increased short-term client demand for Macquarie's capabilities in maintaining critical physical supply across the commodity complex," the company said in a statement.

The deadly winter storm that crippled infrastructure and left millions of Texans without power meant electricity generators had to compete for natural gas supplies, pushing up prices sharply in the deregulated market.

"Macquarie appears to be capitalising well on volatility and financial market dislocation," Bank of America Securities analysts said in a note, as it increased its earnings forecasts for the Sydney-headquartered company.

Macquarie purchases natural gas and moves it along pipelines and grids, typically from areas where usage is low to high-demand markets.

“They have access to a lot of gas and likely had some in storage, plus they likely also had firm transportation agreements which means they were able to transport their molecules while others were displaced," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

Macquarie's performance hurt last year by the pandemic, with subdued deal-making and deteriorating economic conditions leading to a rise in impairment charges.

But a strong initial public offering of its majority-owned data analytics software business, Nuix, late last year and a fillip in the energy business have helped push its share price back to pre-pandemic levels.

The company, which also operates Australia's largest asset manager and investment banking business, is set for extra boost from a rebound in local M&A activity this year.

Macquarie's shares were 4.3per cent higher at AUS$148.39 on Monday, the highest level in a year, outperforming a broader market that was flat. The share price eased slightly in afternoon trading.

Earlier this month, the Sydney-based financial conglomerate had forecast full-year earnings for the group to be "slightly" lower than in fiscal 2020.

Macquarie's Commodities and Global Markets division contributes close to 40per cent of its group earnings. Analysts had previously raised concerns that the pandemic could erode profits from the division if high energy-use industries shuttered.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran and Jonathan Barrett; Additional reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Scott DiSavino; Editing by Peter Cooney, Jane Wardell & Shri Navaratnam)