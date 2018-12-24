Australia's MYOB recommends KKR's buyout offer

MYOB Group Ltd said on Monday it would recommend U.S. private equity group KKR & Co's buyout of the Australian accounting software maker.

FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR &amp; Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Last week, KKR cut its AUS$1.8 billion buyout proposal for the Australian company. This came just seven weeks after KKR upped its indicative bid to access MYOB's financial records.

Under a scheme of arrangement, MYOB has agreed to "go shop" provisions with KKR, which allows MYOB to seek alternate superior proposals until Feb. 22, 2019.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

