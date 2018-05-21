Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at US$10.8 billion

Santos Ltd said on Monday it received a revised offer from U.S.-based suitor Harbour Energy, valuing it at US$10.84 billion, up 4.6 percent from an earlier offer.

The new offer is equivalent to AUS$6.95 a share at an exchange rate of 75 U.S. cents to 1 Australian dollar, and is at an 11.2-percent premium to the last close of Santos shares on Friday.

A successful bid would mark the biggest takeover of an Australian oil and gas producer.

The revised proposal, up 4.6 percent from an earlier offer, is conditional on Santos undertaking additional hedging of oil-linked production in 2018 of about 30 percent and changes to hedging in 2019, Santos said in a statement.

Harbour said the offer price would be increased to a U.S. dollar amount equivalent to AUS$7.00 per share if Santos agreed to hedge 30 percent of oil-linked production in 2020.

The requirement for Adelaide-based Santos to step up its hedging is tied to securing funding for the deal, as Harbour will be taking on a lot of debt for the acquisition on top of Santos' existing net debt of around US$2.5 billion. Hedging would ensure cash flows needed to pay down debt, protecting the company from oil price volatility.

Oil prices have risen about 17 percent since Santos received Harbour's US$4.98 per share offer in April.

Independent directors of Santos will consider the revised Harbour proposal, the company said.

