Australia's scandal-hit Westpac names veteran banker John McFarlane as chairman

Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday named banking veteran John McFarlane as chairman-elect, entrusting the former Australia and New Zealand Banking Group boss to help steer it through the fallout of a massive money-laundering scandal.

REUTERS: Westpac Banking Corp on Thursday named banking veteran John McFarlane as chairman-elect, entrusting the former Australia and New Zealand Banking Group boss to help steer it through the fallout of a massive money-laundering scandal.

The scandal, which came to light in November and involved child exploitation, had led to resignation of Chief Executive Brian Hartzer and forced current Chairman Lindsay Maxsted to bring forward his retirement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

McFarlane, who was chairman of British bank Barclays until May last year, will assume charge on April 2 and oversee the search for a new CEO.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)