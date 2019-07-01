Australian buy-now-pay-later firm Afterpay shares dive amid Visa threat

SYDNEY: Shares of Australia's Afterpay Touch Group Ltd, an early adopter of buy-now-pay-later consumer lending, were being sold down for a second trading day on Monday after credit card giant Visa Inc unveiled plans to enter the market.

The stock was down as much as 10per cent in early trading after a similar fall late on Friday, wiping a combined AUS$1.38 billion (US$967.4 million) off the firm's market capitalisation since Friday morning.

Afterpay shares had started to recover heading into lunch-time trading, although trading remained volatile.

The company listed at AUS$1 in 2016 and hit a high of AUS$28.76 last month. It recently raised funds from investors to expand its operations in the United States and Britain.

Buy-now-pay-later players like Afterpay let shoppers purchase products without paying upfront, and without the regulatory hurdle of applying for a credit card or loan. They typically make money by receiving fees from vendors.

More than 10per cent of Australians use Afterpay and its Australian competitor Zip Co, according to broker UBS.

Visa said last week it was piloting its own instalment payment programme, triggering an instant sell-down of Afterpay stock.

Afterpay said in a stock market announcement on Monday that media reporting of Visa's plans may have influenced trading.

The Melbourne-based company suffered a similar price fall last month, after being ordered by Australia's financial crime watchdog to hire an external auditor to look into its anti-money-laundering protocols. The shares promptly rebounded.

(US$1 = 1.4265 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in SYDNEY; Editing by Stephen Coates)