Austria's AMS aims to wrap up Osram takeover in first half of 2020
Austrian sensor specialist AMS aims to wrap up its planned takeover of German lighting group Osram in the first half next year, its chief executive said on Monday.
VIENNA: Austrian sensor specialist AMS aims to wrap up its planned takeover of German lighting group Osram in the first half next year, its chief executive said on Monday.
The Swiss-listed group on Sunday triggered a bidding war for Osram, saying it was ready to pay US$3.8 billion for Osram's shares, 10per cent more than finance investors Bain Capital and Carlyle have already offered.
"We plan to hold a shareholder meeting to approve to rights issue in the fourth quarter this year and we expect to close the (Osram) transaction in the first half 2020," Alexander Everke said in a conference call.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Edward Taylor)