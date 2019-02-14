Austria's competition authority launches probe into Amazon

Austria's competition authority has initiated an investigation against Amazon on suspicion that it had violated Austrian and European antitrust law, it said on Thursday.

The regulator said it would examine terms and conditions under which the U.S. firm grants Austrian retailers access to its marketplace.

"There is a suspicion that Amazon puts other retailers on a disadvantage on its marketplace, thereby trying to favor its own offerings," it said in a statement.

