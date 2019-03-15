Austria's Signa, RFR Holding buy New York's Chrysler Building

FILE PHOTO: New York City's iconic Chrysler Building that was opened in 1930 on East 42nd Street is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

BERLIN: Austrian real estate company Signa Holding and New York-based real estate developer RFR Holding LLC have acquired Manhattan's iconic Chrysler Building, Signa said https://bit.ly/2F2xeJG on Friday.

Signa and RFR entered into a joint venture to acquire the asset from Abu Dhabi Investment Council and Tishman Speyer, Signa added.

Reuters earlier in March reported that Signa and RFR would buy the art-deco tower, which was the world's tallest building when completed in 1930, for about US$150 million.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

Source: Reuters

