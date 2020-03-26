Austria to postpone 5G frequency auction - RTR

Austria will postpone its 5G frequency auction due to the coronavirus crisis, telecoms regulator RTR said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of the upcoming mobile standard 5G is pictured in Hanover, Germany March 31, 2019. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

The auction for the 700, 1,500 and 2,100 MHz bands, which will provide data rates needed for autonomous driving and to connect machines and production sites, was initially planned for April.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Scot W. Stevenson)

Source: Reuters

