Austria won't help Lufthansa for nothing, says Chancellor Kurz

VIENNA: Austria will not help Lufthansa and its Austrian Airlines operation without receiving something in exchange and is looking to secure jobs within its borders, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said shortly before a meeting with the German group's chief executive.

"We have very clear interests in Austria - that is Austria as a place to do business and jobs in Austria. We will begin talks on that, but we will certainly not provide measures to support a German company without getting an advantage out of it as a republic," Kurz told a news conference.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Goodman)