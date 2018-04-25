Austrian court blocks Uber in Vienna: taxi group

A commercial court in Vienna has issued a temporary injunction to stop ride-hailing service Uber from operating in Vienna, a taxi company that had sued Uber said on Wednesday.

The case highlights battles that cab operators have waged across Europe against the U.S.-based company they accuse of undermining their business.

Taxi 40100 said the court upheld its case that Uber operations violated Viennese regulations on taxis.

"We are very pleased by the commercial court's ruling," Taxi 40100 Managing Director Christian Holzhauser said in a statement.

The group's lawyer said Uber faced fines of up to 100,000 euros (US$121,790) for any violation of the injunction.

Uber launched in Europe in 2011, angering some local authorities and taxi drivers who said it did not abide by the same rules on insurance, licensing and safety.

Following widespread protests, court battles and bans, Uber has taken a more emollient stance under new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, suspending operations in various cities in order to comply with local regulations.

In a statement cited by broadcaster ORF, Uber said it was working hard to adapt its operations so that they fulfil the court's conditions.

"We assume that will happen soon and we will be back in a few days," it added.

(US$1 = 0.8211 euros)

(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Evans)