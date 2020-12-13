Authentic brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia: The Telegraph

Business

Authentic brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia: The Telegraph

Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Shoppers walk out of a Debenhams store in Chester, Britain
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk out of a Debenhams store, Browns of Chester, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester, Britain, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Bookmark

REUTERS: Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Authentic Brands, owner of the New York department store brand Barneys, is in talks this weekend with the administrators of both stricken companies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3gEOcQP.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark