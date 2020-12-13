Authentic brands plotting double takeover of Debenhams, Arcadia: The Telegraph

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

REUTERS: Authentic Brands is plotting a double takeover of collapsed department store chain Debenhams and Topshop-owner Arcadia Group, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Authentic Brands, owner of the New York department store brand Barneys, is in talks this weekend with the administrators of both stricken companies, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/3gEOcQP.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)