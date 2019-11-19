Auto parts supplier Prevent Group sues Volkswagen for suppressing competition

Volkswagen parts supplier Prevent Group on Monday filed a lawsuit alleging the German automaker used anticompetitive tactics to stop larger suppliers like the company from acquiring smaller rivals in the United States.

FILE PHOTO: The revised logo of German carmaker Volkswagen AG is pictured during a preview of the world's biggest automaker at the international Frankfurt Motor Show IAA in Frankfurt, Germany September 9, 2019.

Prevent has filed the lawsuit in Eastern District of Michigan and is seeking damages in excess of US$750 million.

Volkswagen did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

