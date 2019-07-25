Autogrill enters exclusive deal with Panera Bread for US market

Autogrill enters exclusive deal with Panera Bread for US market

FILE PHOTO: The sign on the hood of a delivery truck for Panera Bread Co. is seen in Westminster, C
FILE PHOTO: The sign on the hood of a delivery truck for Panera Bread Co. is seen in Westminster, Colorado February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

MILAN: Italian caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with bakery chain Panera Bread to develop outlets in U.S. airports and motorways.

Under the agreement the two partners will launch a series of new outlets, the first one at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina this fall. Other openings will follow in 2020.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Source: Reuters

