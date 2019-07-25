Autogrill enters exclusive deal with Panera Bread for US market

Italian caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with bakery chain Panera Bread to develop outlets in U.S. airports and motorways.

Under the agreement the two partners will launch a series of new outlets, the first one at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina this fall. Other openings will follow in 2020.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)