Autogrill enters exclusive deal with Panera Bread for US market
Italian caterer Autogrill said on Thursday it had signed an exclusive multi-year agreement with bakery chain Panera Bread to develop outlets in U.S. airports and motorways.
Under the agreement the two partners will launch a series of new outlets, the first one at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina this fall. Other openings will follow in 2020.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini)