Autostrade could challenge government decree over Genoa bridge: source

ROME: Autostrade per l'Italia will decide on Thursday whether to appeal against a government decree that excludes the operator of the collapsed Genoa bridge from works to rebuild it, a source familiar with the matter said.

Confirming press reports, the source said the board of the company, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia , would vote over the decision to appeal at a meeting on Thursday. The appeal would not seek to halt repair works, the source added.

As operator of the highway section where a concrete bridge collapsed on Aug. 14 killing 43 people, Autostrade per l'Italia must finance its reconstruction but the Italian government wants to exclude the company from works to rebuild it.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, writing by Valentina Za; Editing by Sunil Nair)