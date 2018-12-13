Autostrade could challenge government decree over Genoa bridge: Source

ROME: Autostrade per l'Italia will decide on Thursday (Dec 13) whether to appeal against a government decree that excludes the operator of the collapsed Genoa bridge from works to rebuild it, a source familiar with the matter said.



Confirming press reports, the source said the board of the company, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, would vote over the decision to appeal at a meeting on Thursday. The appeal would not seek to halt repair works, the source added.

Advertisement

As operator of the highway section where a concrete bridge collapsed on Aug 14 killing 43 people, Autostrade per l'Italia must finance its reconstruction but the Italian governmemt wants to exclude the company from works to rebuild it.