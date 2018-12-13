Autostrade could challenge government decree over Genoa bridge: Source

FILE PHOTO: A black ribbon as a sign of mourning is seen at the entrance of the toll-road operator
A black ribbon as a sign of mourning is seen at the entrance of the toll-road operator Autostrade per l'Italia's headquarters in Rome, Italy on Aug, 2018. (Photo: Reuters)
ROME: Autostrade per l'Italia will decide on Thursday (Dec 13) whether to appeal against a government decree that excludes the operator of the collapsed Genoa bridge from works to rebuild it, a source familiar with the matter said.

Confirming press reports, the source said the board of the company, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia, would vote over the decision to appeal at a meeting on Thursday. The appeal would not seek to halt repair works, the source added.

As operator of the highway section where a concrete bridge collapsed on Aug 14 killing 43 people, Autostrade per l'Italia must finance its reconstruction but the Italian governmemt wants to exclude the company from works to rebuild it.

Source: Reuters/ic

