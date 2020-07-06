Aviva chief steps down, citing family health reasons

Aviva Chief Executive Officer Maurice Tulloch is stepping down with immediate effect for family health reasons, the UK insurer said on Monday, naming independent director and former Zurich Insurance executive Amanda Blanc as his replacement.

Tulloch took over the top role in March, 2019.

