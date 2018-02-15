Avon Products quarterly sales miss estimates

Avon Products Inc on Thursday reported quarterly net sales that marginally missed analysts' estimates, as fewer shoppers purchased products from the cosmetic maker's army of sales representatives.

Net income attributable to the company rose to US$91.5 million, or 17 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from a loss of US$10.7 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales remained flat at US$1.57 billion compared to the previous year, missing the average analysts' estimate of US$1.60 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Karina Dsouza and Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)