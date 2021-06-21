Axiata, Telenor sign deal to merge Malaysian telecoms units

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ASA have agreed to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia, forming a new market leader in the southeast Asian nation, the two firms said on Monday.

OSLO: Malaysian telecoms firm Axiata Group Bhd and Norway's Telenor ASA have agreed to merge their mobile operations in Malaysia, forming a new market leader in the southeast Asian nation, the two firms said on Monday.

The planned transaction, which remains subject to regulatory and other approvals, is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022, the firms said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christopher Cushing)