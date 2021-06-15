Axiata Group to seal Malaysia ops merger agreement with Norway's Telenor in days

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Axiata Group Bhd said on Tuesday it could sign a definitive merger agreement with Norway's Telenor to merge both companies' Malaysian operations, in a matter of days or weeks.

The telecoms firm said they have concluded the due diligence process and are hopeful to sign the agreement.

Axiata said shareholders were upbeat about the proposed merger.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)