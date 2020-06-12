BA, easyJet and Ryanair launch legal action over UK quarantine

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government's quarantine policy, asking for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible, a statement from BA's parent IAG said.

LONDON: British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government's quarantine policy, asking for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible, a statement from BA's parent IAG said.

The airlines said earlier this week they would club together to try to end the 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals which they say will deter travel and threaten more jobs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)