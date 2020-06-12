BA, easyJet and Ryanair launch legal action over UK quarantine

BA, easyJet and Ryanair launch legal action over UK quarantine

British Airways, easyJet and Ryanair have launched legal action against the UK government's quarantine policy, asking for a judicial review to be heard as soon as possible, a statement from BA's parent IAG said.

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London
FILE PHOTO: A British Airways passenger plane comes in to land at London Heathrow airport, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, May 21, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The airlines said earlier this week they would club together to try to end the 14-day quarantine rule for international arrivals which they say will deter travel and threaten more jobs.

