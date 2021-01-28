BaFin files Wirecard-related criminal complaint against employee

Business

BaFin files Wirecard-related criminal complaint against employee

German financial watchdog BaFin said on Thursday it had filed a criminal complaint against one of its employees in relation to suspected insider trading in collapsed payments company Wirecard.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany&apos;s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Germany's Federal Financial Supervisory Authority BaFin (Bundesanstalt fuer Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) is pictured outside of an office building of the BaFin in Bonn, Germany, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo
(Updated: )

Bookmark

BERLIN: German financial watchdog BaFin said on Thursday it had filed a criminal complaint against one of its employees in relation to suspected insider trading in collapsed payments company Wirecard.

The suspect sold structured products based on Wirecard AG on June 17 last year, BaFin added, just a day before the company said its auditor EY was unable to confirm the existence of 1.9 billion euros (US$2.3 billion) in cash balances on trust accounts.

Wirecard filed for insolvency on June 25.

BaFin said it immediately suspended the employee, whom it did not name, and opened disciplinary proceedings.

(US$1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark