Baidu quarterly revenue beats estimates

Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares up 6per cent in extended trading.

Total revenue fell marginally to 28.08 billion yuan (£3.12 billion) from 28.20 billion yuan a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.49 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

