Baidu quarterly revenue beats, to buy JOYY's live streaming unit in China

SHANGHAI: China's Baidu Inc reported third-quarter revenue above market expectations on Monday and said it would buy social media platform JOYY Inc's video-based live streaming business in China for about US$3.6 billion.

The company said through the deal it aims to diversify its revenue source, the bulk of which comes from ad sales on its core search engine platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Baidu's vibrant mobile ecosystem enables the fast growth of its non-advertising revenue by increasing log-in users and expanding offerings like membership, live streaming and online games, Chief Executive Officer Robin Li said in a statement.

The company benefited from higher paid subscribers on Baidu's video streaming service iQIYI and a recovery in ad spending by businesses on its core search engine platform in the quarter.

As China's economy gradually emerges out of the COVID-19 slump, ad spending by businesses have also picked up from their lows during the peak of the pandemic. In September, China's industrial output rose faster than expected and retail sales gained.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue to be between 28.6 billion yuan and 31.3 billion yuan compared with estimates of 28.98 billion yuan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Subscribers for iQIYI touched 104.8 million in September and membership revenue rose 7 per cent from a year earlier, the company said.

Baidu's Netflix-like service is in the middle of a probe by the US Securities and Exchange Commission related to accusations of inflating user numbers, revenue and the prices it pays for content by short-seller firm Wolfpack Research.

The company's total revenue rose 1 per cent to 28.23 billion yuan (US$4.29 billion) in the quarter ended Sep 30. Analysts on average had expected revenue of 27.45 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company's US-listed shares, which edged up initially, were down 2 per cent after the bell.