Baidu results beat on strong video streaming growth, shares rise

Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, sending its shares up 6per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Baidu Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Wednesday, helped by strong growth at its video streaming platform iQIYI, sending the Chinese search engine giant's shares up 5per cent after market.

The company has been trying to cut its dependence on the core search business and expand into other areas such as cloud services and artificial intelligence, but most of its success so far has been at video streaming service iQIYI Inc .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue from iQIYI, which competes with Alibaba-backed Youku and Tencent Holdings' Tencent Video, rose nearly 7per cent to 7.4 billion yuan (US$1.06 billion), as the service crossed 105.8 million subscribers in September this year.

IQIYI's shares were also up 4per cent in extended trading.

The results come as Baidu battles a slowing Chinese economy against the backdrop of the country's protracted trade war with the United States, tighter ad regulations and rising competition from rivals like ByteDance's TikTok.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd last week also topped profit and revenue expectations, showing how diversification strategies at some tech giants might be helping deflect macroeconomic pressures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The diversification has come at a price. Baidu's total costs and expenses jumped more than 8.0per cent to 25.73 billion yuan during the quarter, while content costs rose 4.5per cent.

Revenue from the company's online marketing services business, which includes search, news feeds and a video app and is a major contributor to overall sales, fell about 9per cent to 20.43 billion yuan.

Baidu, whose search engine dominates the market in China, forecast fourth-quarter revenue between 27.10 billion yuan and 28.70 billion yuan, while analysts had expected 27.52 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net loss attributable to the company was 6.37 billion yuan in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net income of 12.40 billion yuan a year earlier.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Excluding items, the company earned 12.61 yuan per American depository share (ADS), beating estimates of 7.88 yuan per ADS.

Total revenue fell marginally to 28.08 billion yuan from 28.20 billion yuan. Analysts on average had expected 27.49 billion yuan.

The company's U.S.-listed shares, which have fallen more than 32per cent this year, were up about 5per cent at US$112.74 in extended trading.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Shounak Dasgupta)