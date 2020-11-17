Baidu to buy JOYY's live-streaming business in China for US$3.6 billion

Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it would acquire JOYY Inc's video-based entertainment live streaming business in China for about US$3.6 billion (£2.8 billion) in cash.

REUTERS: Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc said on Monday it would acquire JOYY Inc's video-based entertainment live streaming business in China for about US$3.6 billion (£2.8 billion) in cash.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021 and would includes YY mobile app, YY.com website and PC YY, among others, the company said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)