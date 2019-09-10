Baidu to invest US$202 million in Chinese AI company Neusoft

China's search engine giant Baidu said on Tuesday it will invest 1.44 billion yuan (US$202 million) in artificial intelligence firm Neusoft Holdings, with a view to collaborate in sectors such as smart cities and healthcare.

A security personnel stands guard at the opening session of Baidu's annual AI developers conference Baidu Create 2019 in Beijing, China, July 3, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File photo

Baidu's chief technology officer, Wang Haifeng, will serve as a board director for Neusoft, which was founded in 2011 in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, Baidu said.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

