Baidu to invest US$202 million in Chinese AI company Neusoft

China's search engine giant Baidu said on Tuesday it will invest 1.44 billion yuan (US$202 million) in artificial intelligence firm Neusoft Holdings, with a view to collaborate in sectors such as smart cities and healthcare.

BEIJING: China's search engine giant Baidu said on Tuesday it will invest 1.44 billion yuan (US$202 million) in artificial intelligence firm Neusoft Holdings, with a view to collaborate in sectors such as smart cities and healthcare.

Baidu's chief technology officer, Wang Haifeng, will serve as a board director for Neusoft, which was founded in 2011 in the northeastern Chinese city of Dalian, Baidu said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)