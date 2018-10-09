Bain Capital Specialty Finance files for IPO, to list on NYSE

REUTERS: Global asset manager Bain Capital's specialty finance arm on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering, seeking to list on the New York stock exchange under the symbol "BCSF".

The company set a placeholder amount of US$100 million to indicate the size of the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance reported total investment income of about US$40 million for the six months ended June 30, nearly six times what it had earned a year ago, over the same period.

The company focuses on lending to middle market companies which have annual core earnings (EBITDA) between US$10 million and US$150 million.

From the day it commenced operations, in October 2016 to June 30, 2018, it has invested around US$1.37 billion in debt and equity investments, the company said in a filing http://bit.ly/2NwRTYk with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup are among the underwriters for the IPO.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)