Baker Hughes profit beats on higher international demand, LNG activity

REUTERS: Baker Hughes, General Electric Co's oilfield services arm, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher activity in LNG markets and rise in international demand for oilfield services.

Revenue from the company's oilfield services segment, which constitutes a majority of its operations, rose 14per cent to US$3.26 billion in the second quarter.

Orders in its turbomachinery and process solutions business, which includes supply of equipment for LNG projects, rose 32per cent.

"We remain well positioned across multiple market segments, most importantly LNG, as more projects move toward positive FID (final investment decision) this year", Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.

The company's adjusted net income rose to US$104 million, or 20 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from US$41 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 19 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue rose to US$5.99 billion from US$5.55 billion.

(Reporting by Nishara Karuvalli Pathikkal; Editing by Maju Samuel)