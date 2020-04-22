Baker Hughes quarterly adjusted profit falls 8per cent

Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co reported an 8per cent fall in first-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday and booked over US$16 billion in impairment and restructuring charges.

A screen displays the logo for Baker Hughes, a GE company on the floor at the NYSE in New York
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for Baker Hughes, a GE company on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The company warned the oil industry's future looks "equally uncertain" as the past few months saw crude oil prices slip to historic lows.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company fell to US$70 million, or 11 cents per share, in the three months ended March.31, from US$76 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

