Baker Hughes quarterly adjusted profit falls 8per cent

REUTERS: Oilfield services provider Baker Hughes Co reported an 8per cent fall in first-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday and booked over US$16 billion in impairment and restructuring charges.

The company warned the oil industry's future looks "equally uncertain" as the past few months saw crude oil prices slip to historic lows.

Adjusted net income attributable to the company fell to US$70 million, or 11 cents per share, in the three months ended March.31, from US$76 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)