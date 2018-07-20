Baker Hughes revenue rises 2.4 percent
Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company controlled by GE, reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in service orders.
REUTERS: Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company controlled by GE, reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in service orders.
The company reported adjusted net income of US$41 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.
Total revenue rose to US$5.55 billion from US$5.42 billion.
(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)