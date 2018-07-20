Baker Hughes revenue rises 2.4 percent

Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company controlled by GE, reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by a jump in service orders.

The company reported adjusted net income of US$41 million, or 10 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30.

Total revenue rose to US$5.55 billion from US$5.42 billion.

