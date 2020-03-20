Bank of America adds 1,700 support staff in March

Bank of America Corp said on Friday it has hired 1,700 people in the consumer bank so far this month as banks faced a surge in customer service demand amid coronavirus concerns.

The hires are mostly to support critical operations, a spokesman said.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)