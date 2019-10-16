Bank of America beats profit estimates on stock trading, lending gains

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp, the second-largest US bank by assets, beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit as gains from trading in stocks and robust loan growth helped cushion it from lower interest rates.

The lender's shares were up 1.6 per cent in premarket trading as consumer banking showed strength, helping it ride out uncertainties in global financial markets.

"In a moderately growing economy, we focused on driving those things that are controllable," Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said in a statement.

Consumer banking revenue rose 3 per cent to US$9.7 billion, while its trading business delivered a solid quarter, driven mainly by a strong performance from equities trading, which rose 13 per cent to US$1.1 billion.

The bank's net interest income, or the difference between what it charges on loans and pays on deposits, also came in higher at US$12.19 billion, accounting for more than half of its total revenue.

Net income applicable to common shareholders fell to US$5.27 billion, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sep 30, from US$6.70 billion, or 66 cents per share, a year earlier. Then latest quarter includes US$2 billion in pretax impairment charge. Excluding the charge, the bank earned 75 cents per share.

Revenue, net of interest expense, rose slightly to US$22.96 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 51 cents per share and revenue of US$22.79 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

