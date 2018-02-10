Bank of America board approves CEO Moynihan's 2017 incentive compensation

Bank of America Corp said on Friday its board had approved Chief Executive Brian Moynihan's incentive compensation for 2017.

FILE PHOTO - Brian T. Moynihan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank of America Corporation, attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Moynihan's 2017 equity incentive award has been raised to US$21.5 million from US$18.5 million in 2016.

However, he received no cash bonus for 2017 and his annual base salary remains unchanged at US$1.5 million, the company said.

Moynihan's compensation comprises base salary, time-based restricted stock units (RSUs) and performance RSUs that will be paid only if Bank of America meets specific financial goals.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

