Bank of America CEO Moynihan's 2019 compensation unchanged at US$26.5 million

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp kept Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's 2019 compensation flat at US$26.5 million, according a filing on Friday (Fev 7).

The decision was the latest sign of restraint from bank boards after a year of robust revenue growth.

For instance, Morgan Stanley's board made the rare move of cutting CEO James Gorman's pay 7per cent to US$27 million for 2019 in an effort to reduce expenses. JPMorgan Chase's board gave Chief Executive Jamie Dimon just a half-million-dollar raise.

In 2018, Moynihan was awarded a 15 per cent increase in total compensation after Bank of America posted record profit of US$28.1 billion. Total 2019 income was declined slightly due the impact of ending a joint venture during the year. Excluding that impact, profit rose to US$29.1 billion, a performance that would typically prompt the board to give the CEO a raise.

In all for 2019, Moynihan earned a base salary of US$1.5 million and equity incentive award of US$25 million, the bank said in a filin.