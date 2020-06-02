Bank of America pledges US$1 billion to address racial, economic inequality

Business

Bank of America pledges US$1 billion to address racial, economic inequality

Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it is making a US$1 billion, four-year commitment to help communities address economic and racial inequality exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City
FILE PHOTO: A Bank of America logo is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it is making a US$1 billion, four-year commitment to help communities address economic and racial inequality exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The U.S. lender is the first big bank to pledge monetary support following violent protests across the country after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark