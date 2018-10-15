Bank of America profit beats on lower costs, loan growth

Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday as the second-largest U.S. lender reined in costs, while higher interest rates and loan growth helped offset lower bond trading revenue.

REUTERS: Bank of America Corp reported a better-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Monday as the second-largest U.S. lender benefited from cost cuts, while higher interest rates and loan growth helped offset weaker bond trading revenue.

In his near-decade long tenure as chief executive officer, Brian Moynihan has tried to streamline the lender's sprawling operations by cutting jobs, digitizing retail operations and getting rid of crisis-era mortgages, which he inherited as part of its acquisition of Countrywide Financial.

Advertisement

Two years ago, Moynihan pledged to cut expenses to US$53 billion by the end of this year and stick to that level until 2020.

Non-interest expense fell 2.4 percent to US$13.07 billion in the third quarter, in part due to a 2 percent cut in headcount across businesses.

"Responsible growth, backed by a solid U.S. economy and a healthy U.S. consumer, combined to deliver the highest quarterly pre-tax earnings in our company's history," Moynihan said in a statement.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose 35 percent to US$6.7 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excluding items, the bank earned 67 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 62 cents per share, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Loans in its consumer banking business grew 6 percent to US$285 billion. Total deposits rose about 5 percent to US$1.35 trillion.

BofA relies heavily on higher interest rates to maximize profits as it has a large deposit pool and rate-sensitive mortgage securities.

Total interest income - the difference between what a lender earns on loans and pays on deposits - rose 6.4 percent to US$11.87 billion.

sentifi.com Channel NewsAsia - Sentifi topic widget

Shares of the company were up 0.7 pct at US$28.66 in early trading.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)